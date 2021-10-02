Bournemouth v Sheffield United: George Baldock hails learning process of Slavisa Jokanovic

The Serb’s micro-management of his players on the training ground has been striking and will continue to be so. Along with the teaching, he has also crucially galvanised spirits and delivered some psychological reassurance into the bargain.

A largely uplifting September by way of some positive results has also critically provided belief in the methods of Jokanovic, although a further yardstick is likely to arrive in their first October appointment this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baldock said: “Confidence levels were a bit low (after relegation) and we were not playing with as much belief and he was quick to tell us that we are good players and are a good team.

George Baldock, right, is enjoying life under Sheffield United bos Slavisa Jokanovic Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“He told us not to worry about last year and not too much about the future, just game by game. That’s what we have done. He is going to make everyone better individually and collectively as a team.

“We will have individual meetings and he will take you aside for a few minutes on the training ground. It is nothing major, but little things that can help you individually. A yard either side of where you are positioned, body shape or little things.

“Even in the passing drills, he is massive on body shape and position. It is all little things to put in your head to make you a better player and easier for you.

“I think he’s been fantastic.

GUIDING LIGHT: Sheffield United manager, Slavisa Jokanovic Picture Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Any young lad coming through here and playing for this manager is going to be in really good hands.”

Should Baldock take the field today, the right-sided defender will chalk up his 150th appearance for the Blades since arriving from MK Dons in June 2017.

The notion of a happy player off the pitch making for a successful one on it rings true with the 28-year-old, who has been an impressive beacon of consistency since signing.

The Buckingham-born player added: “The football club is fantastic.

“Playing at Bramall Lane is an honour and everyone in the dressing room will tell you that.

“But I love the place (Sheffield). I was told northerners are a lot more friendly, but thought it was probably just a myth.

“But everyone is – whether you walk into a coffee shop or a local supermarket.