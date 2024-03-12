Bradford City v Forest Green Rovers update: Bantams hopeful game will go ahead despite afternoon inspection
The Bamtams will be keen for the game to go ahead having lost two League Two matches - one at home, one at Valley Parade - to waterlogged pitches recently.
The Valley Parade pitch has not been in good shape this winter and took more rain in the morning, but with the groundstaff hard at work and drier conditions forecast for the afternoon, the hope is that it will be playable for Tuesday's 7.45pm kick-off.
Nevertheless, referee Simon Mather is aiming to arrive at 4pm to make a pitch inspection "as a precaution".
