Bristol City 0 Sheffield United 1: Iliman Ndiaye earns victory for battling Blades
By YP Sport
2 days ago
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 11:18pm
Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye (left)celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ashton Gate, Bristol. Picture date: Tuesday November 1, 2022.