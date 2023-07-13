The Brondby player was putting the finishing touches to his transfer on Wednesday and confirmation is expected shortly.
With United's transfer kitty currently restricted to around £20m – with the club's takeover situation yet to be resolved - the Premier League newcomers have reportedly negotiated a cut-price deal which will see them pay under £1m up front to trigger a release clause in the 26-year-old's contract in Denmark.
Performance-related add-ons will increase that fee, with United busy scouring overseas markets for value in the wake of last month's news that top-flight and Championship clubs are now able to sign up to four overseas players per season who do not meet the current points requirements of the international visa system.
The arrival of Slimane, 22 - who has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Brondby – is likely to be followed by that of Ivory Coast winger Benie Traore from Swedish outfit Hacken.
United are poised to win the race to sign the 20-year-old ahead of SPL giants Rangers and Celtic.
Meanwhile, United have tabled fresh terms to talisman Iliman Ndiaye in a bid to keep the 23-year-old away from the clutches of Marseille.
The Ligue 1 outfit, whom Nidaye supported as a boy, are keen on signing the Senegal international, who is out of contract next June, as it stands.
Ndiaye has previously made no secret of his desire to play for L'OM one day.
Rather than wait, Marseille are now expected to firm up a move this summer, with the Blades' resolve expected to be tested shortly by way of a concrete offer.
Ndiaye was subject of a big-money bid from Everton in January - which was rejected by the South Yorkshire club.
Middlesbrough midfielder Matt Crooks has signed a 12-month contract extension with the Championship outfit.
The former Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town player, who joined Boro two summers ago from the Millers, is now contracted on Teesside until the end of the 2024-25 season.