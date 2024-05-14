Chairman Tony Stewart on Rotherham United's director of football rethink

ROTHERHAM UNITED chairman Tony Stewart is confident that the club’s rethink regarding working with a director of football was the most sensible and pragmatic thing to do, going forward.

Just a few months after being appointed as the club’s football director in a newly-created role, Rob Scott has returned to his old position concentrating wholly on recruitment.

Scott had been given a wider club remit in January.

But with the Millers electing to bring back Steve Evans in a traditional ‘manager’ role in April as opposed to a head coaching position, the club have done an about-turn with Scott’s new title being director of football recruitment.

Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart (right), pictured alongside Steve Evans at his managerial unveiling after returning to the club in April. Picture: Kerrie Beddows.

Stewart, whose side were relegated from the Championship after a fraught season which saw them win just five times, said: “When things aren’t going right and this is an honest answer, you have to scrutinise what is what and I think that title was not right for Rob, so we adjusted it.

"I keep it simple, it wasn’t working. Rob has been with us for five years, he’s part of the family and a bright, intelligent guy and he’ll have to adapt and he will adapt with Steve.

"Steve will know and he has some good names and he can bring in some real calibre of people.

"But Rob will be there to make sure he’s giving as much assistance to Steve that he can on the volume of players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If he wants a centre-half, I’d like Rob to come up with half a dozen centre-halves. You get a balance from the manager and recruitment.”

For his part, Stewart plans to continue to keep his relationship simple with Scott and Evans regarding the recruitment of players.

The long-standing Millers supremo added: "All I do is give the money and, between them, recruitment and manager select who they are going to bring in with the money.

"There are two scenarios: either we've got the wrong players or we've got the right players in and they've not been coached or trained to do what we want them to do.