Championship rivals of Sheffield United and Middlesbrough make their manager the 17th casualty of the season

NORWICH CITY have sacked Dean Smith as head coach after 13 months in charge.

The former Aston Villa manager has paid the price for a poor run of form, with the Canaries hierarchy deciding to act in the wake of the 2-1 Championship loss to ten-man Luton Town on Boxing Day.

Former Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow netted a late winner.

Norwich are in fifth spot in the table, but have won just three times in 13 games to intensify the pressure on Smith with many supporters having been calling on him to be axed.

Dean Smith, who has been sacked by Championship club Norwich City. Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images.

Assistant Craig Shakespeare and first-team coach Liam Bramley have also left.

The club’s remaining coaching staff, led by Steve Weaver and Allan Russell, will take charge of first team training and forthcoming fixtures on an interim basis. Norwich host Reading on Friday.

Sporting director Stuart Webber said: “This was a tough decision, but one that we felt was necessary to give ourselves the best possible chance of achieving our objective of promotion to the Premier League this season.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Dean, Craig and Liam, who have always put the best interests of the football club first.

“With just under half of the season remaining and three consecutive home games on the horizon we now have a real opportunity to build some forward and positive momentum, both on and off the pitch.”

Ahead of Tuesday's action, just three points separated fifth placed Norwich and Reading, in 16th.

Norwich are two points clear of tenth-placed Middlesbrough but 12 adrift of second-placed Sheffield United.