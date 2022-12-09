Paul Heckingbottom says he is not expecting a repeat of the World Cup's generous stoppage time when the Championship resumes at the weekend.

It was one of the features of the Qatar tournament – particularly in its early stages – that more time than usual was added to each half because of stoppages in an attempt to have the ball in play more often.

Sheffield United manager Heckingbottom was critical of officials for not clamping down enough on time-wasting before the Championship went on hold for the tournament, and he is not expecting any great change when it resumes. The Football League has also rejected the idea of the "multiball system", whereby extra balls are placed around the pitch.

"We've had lots of informal discussion to try and get a better understanding of what will be accounted for and what will not," said Heckingbottom.

"The feedback is there won't be them 13 minutes or so, more sevens and eights, but my point is if there should be 13, there should be 13.

"We've got more of an understanding of it.

"There's been a lot of talk about it being pointless booking people in the 85th, 89th minute for time-wasting and that for me is right.

"Multiballs have been knocked back. I was certainly in favour but that's not allowed.

OVERTIME: England's game against Iran broke the record for most time added on to a World Cup match

"I don't think there'll be too much difference so the biggest thing for me is managing my frustrations in the game. That might be all we can do."

One of the biggest causes of delays at the World Cup – VAR reviews – is not a factor in the Championship, which does not have video assistant referees.

But Heckingbottom is frustrated that referees are not strict enough on players breaking u the flow of the game with delaying tactics. His Bradford City counterpart Mark Hughes recently complained that whilst officials tell him they are adding on the time, he would rather have the momentum.

"At the minute we don't have either," said Heckingbottom.

"There was over 13 minutes should have been added on when we played Birmingham for yellows, the goals, substitutions, injuries and I think we only had six. That's been our highest.

"It's tough for the referees and they are calling for someone independent (to keep the time).

"I don't think you'll see many changes this season but we are clearer in what they should be doing, which helps us on the sideline to get less frustrated.

