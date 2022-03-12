Foderingham: Left totally exposed by an abject defence on restart. Without him, it would have been carnage in the second half. 7

Gordon: Did well enough in first half, but was part of a bewildered Blades backline in the second period. 5

Egan: Tough old afternoon and will have nightmares about Gyokeres and O'Hare. 4

Coventry's Calum O'Hare celebrates one of his goals versus Sheffield United. Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Robinson: Bad misjudgment to enable City to level set the tone. 4

Osborn: Helped Gordon defensively, but buckled in Coventry's relentless second half. 5

Berge: Some quality touches in difficult conditions and headed home clinically to put United in front. But that was as good as it got. 5

Norwood: Could not dictate and Coventry laid siege and cut past him and others in the second half. 5

Hourihane: Showed some poise, none moreso than in setting up Berge. Went close with a rasping drive and had a couple of second-half efforts. Turned up at least. 6

Norrington-Davies: Fascinating contest between him and Dabo early on before the hosts totally took over. 5

Gibbs-White: Not as regal as in midweek, but it was always a tall order to replicate that. One or two flashes, but much quieter afternoon. 6

Sharp: Some quality hold-up work in the first-half, but the action was all at the other end on the restart. 6

Substitutes: McBurnie (Norwood 65 - Jebbison 90)), 5 - came off, persumably injured; Ndiaye (Osborn 79), 6.