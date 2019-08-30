Chelsea v Sheffield United - Frank Lampard for England, says Chris Wilder

Chris Wilder believes Chelsea boss Frank Lampard could be a future England manager.

Wilder takes his newly-promoted Sheffield United side to Stamford Bridge today for their biggest test since returning to the Premier League.

He will once again lock horns with Lampard, who took Derby County to the Championship play-off final last season, before landing his dream job as Chelsea manager in the summer.

Both have made solid starts to their first season in charge in the top flight, and Wilder has been impressed with how Lampard – who earned 106 caps with England during an illustrious playing career – has made the transition from high-profile player to manager.

Asked if he could be a future England manager, Wilder replied: “One hundred per cent. He’s got the experience of playing for the national side.

“His first steps (in management) have been very successful.

“I don’t think anyone would bank against him being a success.

“He’s showed he’s got all the attributes to be a top manager.”

The Blades will look to bounce back from their first defeat in the Premier League – a 2-1 loss to Leicester City last weekend – at Stamford Bridge.

Not that Wilder will allow his players to have the luxury of a “free hit” against a Chelsea side who finished third in the Premier League last season and won the Europa League.

“The approach will be the same mindset, same competitive aspect to our play, same drive and desire, but recognising we are up against some outstanding individuals, international elite footballers,” said Wilder.

“But we are going there to get a result, it’s not a ‘free hit’. I don’t like free hits, we want to show a consistent performance like the first three games.”