Chris Basham blown away by Anel Ahmedhodzic’s Sheffield United impact
A CANDID and well-respected talker in the Sheffield United dressing room, Chris Basham’s views are always worth listening to.
The north-easterner’s place in Blades’ folklore is well established and while he may be in the winter of his career at a club he loves, he also has aspirations of his own in the here and now.
Equally, the veteran defender is also the first to acknowledge the extent of the task he currently faces to usurp Bosnian defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, who has enjoyed an outstanding start to his career at Bramall Lane.
Personally, it’s a huge challenge for the 34-year-old. Being the team man that he is, he is viewing the broader picture.
He said: “It’s probably the biggest competition I’ve had since I’ve been here, which is no disrespect to some quality players.
“But he’s fit in so well and hit the ground running, which is fantastic to see. It’s great to have chats with him. There’s still 41 games to go and I’m confident I’ll get game time soon and I’ll perform when I get the chance again.
“I think he’s good at everything. He’s got everything in the locker, he can play across defence and he’s been fantastic. I want him to keep doing well, he’s the future of this football club and hopefully one day I can play with him like I did the other day.”
While Ahmedhodzic’s talents were not known to a Blades audience and beyond until relatively recently, the same certainly cannot be said of silky midfielder Sander Berge.
The Norwegian has shown vestiges of class in several games this season to help United top the early Championship table and it is the devout hope of everyone connected with the club that he remains at the club by the end of the window.
Manager Paul Heckingbottom has reported no updates regarding Berge, with no news meaning good news for the Blades, who visit Luton Town tomorrow.
Speculation has surrounded his future throughout the summer, with the 24-year-old having a £35m release clause.
Basham added: “It’s very important. He’s been fantastic since last year, he’s been outstanding and is an international footballer.
“The manager backs him as well and wants him to play at the highest level. He’s a Rolls-Royce, he’s having fun and the boys love him, so hopefully he can stay.”