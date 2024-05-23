Whether it is in coaching or not, Chris Wilder is confident Chris Basham still has a part to play at Sheffield United.

The centre-back said goodbye to Bramall Lane on Sunday when his Blades career ended after 10 years.

Still limping after an ankle broken in early October ended his season and threatens his playing career, the 35-year-old's priority is, as manager Wilder puts it, "getting back to a normal life". Shirecliffe's facilities have been put at his disposal even with his contract over.

But when Wilder talks about rebuilding and reinforcing the Sheffield United culture, people like Basham – a Tynesider who fell in love with the club and whose buccaneering displays came to symbolise their rise up the leagues – surely have a part to play.

"I don't know what his plans are, there's some players that are automatically suited to coaching and possibly potential managers and some who don't see that as a pathway," commented Wilder.

"We've not really sat down with Chris (but) I'm a big believer in people involved in this football club having a connection with it.

"If you look at the two boys we've brought in for recruitment, Jamie (Hoyland)'s had a career here, Mikey Allen's been here 15 years, there's myself, Jack (Lester)'s played for the football club, Matt Duke has.

"In the academy Del Geary (the academy manager)'s played as well. And even if they've not played for us they've had careers and know what a footballer looks like and what you have to do to be a footballer.

DEPARTING: (Left to right) Oliver Norwood, George Baldock and Chris Basham say goodbye to Sheffield United with their children before the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur

"But for some players coaching's not for them.

"We'd like to open those discussions but it's all right ex-players saying, 'I want to be a manager and I'll get him as my assistant and him as my goalkeeper coach' and I'm off and running but I think there's a bit more to it than that.

"There's no gimmes and no givens, you've got to good enough and able to deliver and to have a passion for it. One thing Chris has got is a determination and passion for everything he does.

"Would I be surprised if he turned his hand to coaching with his personality? I'm sure he can."

But there are more ways to keep a former player inside a modern football club than coaching, and Wilder would like to keep tapping into the experience of a player who appeared in the top three divisions for the club.

"I'm sure Bash will be in one of those (hospitality) boxes next season talking away and talking positively about his time," he said.

"We can get him in front of the younger players to tell them about his journey and his setbacks as well, from working in McDonald's to doing a Cryuff (turn) against England's No 9 (for Sheffield United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium). He's had to do a lot of good things to get to that situation and endure some difficult times.

"That's something the team has struggled with. You have to deal with difficulty and disappointment through a game, through a season, through your career.