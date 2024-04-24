And to add injury to insult, they lost Jayden Bogle in the second half.

Bogle had opened the scoring and Ben Brereton Diaz had restored the lead cancelled out by Harry Maguire's header. But Bruno Fernandes scored twice – one a penalty – and made a goal for Rasmus Hojlund to get his team over the line.

So whilst there was pride to be had from the way a much-changed Baldes team bounced back from a feeble 4-1 defeat to Burnley on the Saturday, Wilder was not keen to dwell on it.

"I'm a bit bored about saying that," he responded.

"There's been times when we've been exposed and really taken to the cleanees so we have to accept it and take responsibility.

"But it's bitter-sweet for me coming here with 75,000 (fans) and I don't go with the narrative Man United are poor, this that and the other. You look at the teamsheet and you've got world-class players all over the park.

GOAL: Jayden Bogle puts Sheffield United 1-0 up at Old Trafford

"We expect to be under pressure and the goalkeeper to make some good saves which he did, which is great for Wes (Foderingham) because he's been a good pro and when the opportunity to come back into the team came he took it and was outstanding.

"We scored two away from home to take the game deep, they're positives.

"The negatives yet again are if we make better decisions from a defensive point of view, if we defend properly and individually as a team we come away like we should should have done with so many points than we've got in my time here.

"That's the disappointing thing, the ball goes in the back of the net far too easily.

ELATION: Ben Brereton Diaz celebrates restoring Sheffield United's lead

"They work hard, the structure of the team is good but just as they find the big moments – Bruno off his left peg – there's an art to defending as well. It's both penalty areas and we yet again have been not great in terms of the goals that have gone in."

Foderingham was restored to the XI with goalkeeper Ivo Grbic dropped after a poor display against Burnley.

Oli McBurnie missed the game with a groin injury which is still to be assessed and Bogle went off with one in the second half.

Wilder handed the captaincy to 20-year-old Oliver Arblaster.