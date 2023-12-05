Chris Wilder completes remarkable comeback as Sheffield United manager after Paul Heckingbottom is sacked

CHRIS WILDER is back at Sheffield United for a second spell as manager after the club confirmed his appointment and Paul Heckingbottom’s dismissal.

Wilder, 56, has signed an 18-month deal to become Heckingbottom's replacement.

Wilder said: "Quite simply it was an opportunity which I just couldn't turn down. Just like in 2016, when this club comes calling, it is not something you pass up.

"This is Sheffield United, it is my team and I am thrilled to be back. We find ourselves in a difficult position, I understand that, but I think I can make a difference.

"When I received the call from Stephen (Bettis) asking if I would consider coming back to try and help, I didn't have to think about it. People know what this club means to me, and the task now is to try and provide a boost to improve our current situation.

My relationship with Prince Abdullah and the board was repaired a long time ago. After some time passed following my initial departure, we spoke, met in person and there was an amicable ending. Now, coming back as manager, to know there is a united front again is crucial as we look to work together to improve the club's position in the Premier League."

United's chief executive officer, Stephen Bettis, added: "Following discussions, the board feel that Chris Wilder is the best possible option to give the Blades a change in fortune at this time and everyone at the club is delighted to welcome him back.

"His love for United and desire to improve the current situation is undeniable, added to the fact that he knows the majority of the squad and the club's DNA, which will help him hit the ground running."

Wilder managed his boyhood club from May 2016 to March 2021 - will be assisted by trusted lieutenants Alan Knill and Matt Prestridge with former Republic of Ireland assistant Keith Andrews also added to the coaching ranks.

Wilder's first game in charge will be Wednesday night's Premier League home game against Liverpool.

During leaving the Blades under a cloud in early 2021 amid considerable tensions behind the scenes at the club, Wilder is said to have maintained good relations with owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Rumours of a fall-out were said to be wide of the mark with the pair meeting some time after Wilder's departure in London.

Wilder takes over a Blades side who are on the floor after a wretched start to the league season, culminating in Saturday's 5-0 thrashing at Burnley.

United prop up the table with just one win from 14 matches and five points to their name. Their goal difference is minus-28.

The Sheffielder, a former player and lifelong supporter, has had spells at Middlesbrough and Watford since leaving S2.

His memorable first spell at the club saw him take the club from League One to ninth in the Premier League in 2020 before an awful 2020-21 campaign saw them relegated to the Championship with a whimper

Heckingbottom, who guided the club to promotion last season, was dismissed after Saturday’s 5-0 defeat at Burnley left the Blades bottom of the Premier League.

United’s chief executive Stephen Bettis said on the club website: “Firstly, on behalf of the board of directors, I’d like to thank Paul for all of his efforts at Sheffield United, firstly as U23s manager before stepping up to take control of first-team duties.

“His professionalism and dedication have been a credit to the club and I’m sure all Unitedites enjoyed the promotion-winning campaign.

“However, after slipping to the bottom of the table and a number of disappointing results and performances, it is felt that a change is needed to give the club a boost and every possible chance of remaining in the Premier League beyond this season.”