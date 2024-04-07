Chris WIlder hails Sheffield United spirit after another late show to snatch draw from Chelsea

The Blues led twice with goals their hosts should have dealt with better, but Jayden Bogle and Oli McBurnie earnt them a 2-2 draw.

It follows late equalisers at Aston Villa and at home to West Ham United – a McBurnie penalty – and Ollie Norwood's late spot kick to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers under Paul Heckingbottom.

"I can't fault my players for giving everything," said a proud Wilder.

"I've got this image of the Bournemouth game with eight players flat out at the death so I can't be too critical when they're giving everything but I want to give them more.

"Today we had a better bench and we understood the demands of the Premier League and the three-game week but I thought we really looked strong at the end of the game and dug in.

"We talked about it – we can't be going down with cramp, you've got to find it from somewhere, for yourself, your team-mates, the shirt, the badge to get something from the game.

"Today was another example. There's enough character in the team. There's a word we all use and there's enough of that in the group.

PRIDE: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (right) after Bogle's goal

"When the top teams turn it on and you are off it the question is always asked but I'm not sure that can be incredibly aimed at us."

Chelsea had much more of the possession but the Blades had 11 shots to their six.

"I think everybody in the ground would have been incredibly disappointed if we'd not got a result," said Wilder.

"I didn't like the first 15 minutes of the performance, we looked leggy, it looked like that third game in a week after the effort physically and emotionally we put in to run Liverpool deep, which we did on Thursday.

"It looked as if we were a little bit one-paced and passive but we got ourselves going and I thought the midfield three, especially Blaster (Oliver Arblaster) got us passing positively and moving it forward.

"I'm disappointed with their first goal. It was a little bit of a block but i's something we have to do a lot better with because it's an opportunity for them to score.

"But the reaction off the back of that was good.

"I'm delighted with the last 75, 80 minutes of the performance."

It was Sheffield United's third draw in four games – not enough for a realistic fight against relegation but an important show of spirit with next season in mind.

"We're slightly disappointed we've not got a couple more points on the board off the back of those four performances, really, but it never felt like (we were in) the position we're in , that never felt like that today with 20-odd thousand supporters in the ground who stayed with us from the first minute right to the end," said Wilder.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was gracious enough to admit that a draw was the right outcome as his young side showed their naivety once again.