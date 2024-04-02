Wilder refused to confirm reports from the Sheffield Star that the former midfielder is set to return to a club he supported, he and his dad Tommy played for, and whose academy he has managed.

But Wilder did outline the qualities he wants and Hoyland, who has worked for the Premier League, Football Association and as Everton's lead scout, seems to fit the bill.

"We've gone through an extensive process so hopefully the club will make an official statement on the recruitment department," he said.

"I am heavily involved in that with the chief exec and the owner and something that's been talked about at length by supporters I bump into is culture, personality, (and) what they know about the football club.

"I think you'll see with the appointments we've got people who will understand the culture, what we're after, what a Sheffield United player is and this is what drives us forward into the future.

"Don't pigeonhole it that he has to come from Manor Top, support Sheffield United and have five Sheffield United tattoos on him, that's a perfect Sheffield United player. Our greatest player (Tony Currie) was from London but there have to be certain characteristics to be identified and the people in that department will have to understand that.

BLADE AT HEART: Jamie Hoyland at Bramall Lane during his Sheffield United playing days

"First and foremost they've got to understand where we are and what markets we're looking at to get players from, the players we're after from a physical, technical, tactical and most importantly mentality and personality point of view and they have to be able to work with coaches and managers.

"It's no good them identifying a player if we feel the coaches can't work with them and the manager can't work with them."

Hoyland started his coaching career as his playing one wound down with Scarborough, and continued it at Rochdale, Bolton Wanderers and Preston North End before a year at the Blades academy in 2012-13.

As well as identifying new players, there are decisions to make on those already at the club with around 18 out of contract or on loan.

UNCERTAINTY: George Baldock's Sheffield United contract expires in the summer

The latest calf injury to George Baldock, which is expected to keep him out for six of the last seven weeks of the season, has muddied the waters but Wilder would like the defender to stay.

"He's a player who's had a few issues since I've come back in," said Wilder, who signed Baldock from Milton Keynes Dons in 2017.

"It's difficult because of how highly we think of George from a personality point of view, he's a culture-carrier and all-round good player.

"He's one of the players we've got a lot of thinking and talking to and he'll have options as well with him being out of contract.

"He's a player we've really enjoyed working with in our time here and hopefully we'll have that opportunity to work with him again."