Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder.

The Blades, who Wilder left in March, were inactive on Boxing Day due to a significant outbreak of Covid at scheduled opponents Preston, while Boro took the field against Nottingham Forest in one of just two Championship games to be played on December 26.

Wilder's side are due to visit Blackpool on Wednesday night - less than 72 hours before being scheduled to take the field against the Blades.

Meanwhile, the Blades' own designated game on December 29 against Hull City is in serious doubt due to Covid issues among the Tigers' squad, which forced them to postpone their scheduled Boxing Day match with Blackburn.

The Blades - on an excellent run of form under new manager Paul Heckingbottom who has propelled them into play-off contention - last took the field at Fulham on December 20 and have not played a home game since the end of November.

Wilder said: "Of course, you can possibly talk about our opponents at the weekend, if their game - which might look as though it is going to be called off tomorrow night (against Hull) - will have gone a big period without a game and we will have possibly had the games we will have played leading up to that and there's obviously going to be an advantage there.

"But on the flip side, there are a lot of teams who are playing catch-up and we want to play and carry on and certainly our focus in at Blackpool.

"Of course, in an absolute ideal world, we want everyone to be playing at the same time, so the integrity of the competition doesn't come into question. But we are not in ideal times and unfortunately, that is the situation we are."

Meanwhile, Wilder revealed that the club took the step of cancelling the players' scheduled Christmas party earlier this month as a contingency due to the rising cases of Covid across the country, with the Omicron variant taking hold in parts of the country, more especially in London.

He continued: "It's (about) a bit of responsibility ourselves in what we can do.

"Whether I am being a bit controversial, but we cancelled our players' Christmas 'do' which was in London. I know certain other teams didn't and we took responsibility for what we were trying to do.

"There are certain parts of it, in terms of trying to be lucky with it and fortunate with it and it is a balance. We are doing whatever we can do here. Historically, through the pandemic and when it first came upon us, speaking to the (medical) guys here, they are quite proud in terms of the record they have got and the protocols they have put in place - guided by the EFL - to keep this as safe as possible.