CHris WIlder pleased Sheffield United have 'done it the right way' over departures
Chris Basham, Oliver Norwood, George Baldock, Wes Fodernigham and Max Lowe will leave the club after the final Premier League match of the season, at home to Tottenham Hotspur.
Manager Wilder had only positive things to say about the five players with nine Bramall Lane departures between them whose departure has been announced ahead of Tuesday's publication of the retained list, to allow them a proper Bramall Lane send-off.
"Some were here longer than others, Wes came in a little bit later and Max Lowe came in with Jayden (Bogle), which was a great deal in terms of getting two outstanding players for a good price. Jayden's still here.
"(They were) difficult decisions to make but ones that I have to make as manager of the football club. I think it was really important that us as a football club got it right in terms of the timing and showing appreciation to all five of the players.
"(I've got) incredible memories of them and working with them and what they've contributed to the football club, Bash being the longest serving of them and moving forward with George and then Ollie Norwood and Wes further down the line in terms of the part he played later on.
"But bringing him in on a free and him playing his part in another promotion.
"All outstanding servants bit the club has to move on and these players I'm sure will reflect as much as I will in a very positive way their contributions in an incredibly positive time for the football club."
Other contract decisions are still to be made, with Wilder wanting to give players the respect of allowing them time to make their minds up, but not too much.
"Everyone will have their own circumstances wrapped around it whether John Egan coming back to fitness who we have to make sure we reward and want to keep but we have to make sure he's right from a physical point of view and we get value for money, there's no sentiment," he said.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.