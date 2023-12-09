Chris Wilder pleased Sheffield United never retreated after James McAtee's decisive moment of quality

Chris Wilder praised his Sheffield United side for continuing to take the game to Brentford even after James McAtee's brilliant goal.

McAtee's strike in first-half stoppage time broke the deadlock in a tight game at Bramall Lane.

With only one previous win and five points to their name, the Blades could easily have sunk back and tried to sit on their 1-0 lead, but they kept pushing for another in the second half and were rewarded with the victory.

"We were just a little bit off it (in the first half) but the boost the goal gave us was brilliant," commented Wilder.

"For me the biggest plus point was second half we could have retreated and retreated and we didn't. We went front foot, we went up the pitch and looked to score a second.

"The only disappointing thing was we didn't put the game to bed.

"He’s such a smart guy, so under-rated and it was always going to be difficult, but we took a step into them second half and late on we really had to suffer. We were prepared to put our bodies on the line to keep the ball out of the net and sometimes that's the most simplistic way of doing it."

McAtee, on loan from Manchester City, curled a brilliant finish to score the game's only goal.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

"We've got some big actors missing, the likes of (John) Egan, (George) Baldock, (Rhys Norrington-)Davies and (Oli) McBurnie – so have they, we understand that.

"McAtee's found a moment, a big moment. It's decided what was a tight game."

Wilder, manager from 2016 to 2021, only returned to the club as manager on Tuesday, losing his first game 2-0 to Liverpool the next day, then recording his first win against Brentford. He did not hide what it meant to him on the touchline.

"It was really emotional because that first win is huge for everybody," said Wilder.

"I would be desperately disappointed for everybody for the amount of effort that is put in.

"The word used quite often is suffer and the club has had to suffer this season. Nationally we all know what the narrative is.

"We're not daft, we listen to pundits, commentators and the media which you can't keep away from because we all love the and we want to keep in touch with it.

"The narrative is what it is and it's our job to try and change that."

Wilder's opposite number, Thomas Frank, admitted McAtee's moment of quality had made the difference.

"It was exactly the game I expected – very difficult, against a very energetic, well-organised Sheffield United side and I think they did well today in many ways," he said.

"The game I thought was very tight, very even, and it looked like a game that had to be decided by one top action.

"Until the top action it was difficult but I felt we were more on top. I felt we created some dangerous situations and Sheffield United had nothing but were difficult (to play against).

"Then they get the top action from McAtee into the top corner.