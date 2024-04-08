Chris Wilder reassures Sheffield United fans over injury to 'warrior' Jack Robinson
The Liverpudlian has arguably the Blades' player of a miserable season, and has recently taken over the captaincy in the absence of the injured John Egan and Chris Basham.
Wilder made Anel Ahmedhodzic his captain when he returned as manager in December but the Bosnian's performances seem to have improve since he was relieved of the responsibility in the wake of the 6-0 hammering at home to Arsenal, and it has not disrupted Robinson's steady reliability either.
That was on full show in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Chelsea where his name was sung more loudly and often than anyone’s, so it was concerning to see him limp off in stoppage time and even more so to learn that he left the ground so heavily protected.
Wilder did his best to downplay concerns, though.
"I think he'll be all right," he said when asked about Robinson. "He's a warrior so we'll assess him but I'm sure he'll be okay. He's limped out but I think it was just a bang.
"He's one of those players (who doesn't go down unless he is really hurt) so we'll give him enough time. He and they all need to recover, they'll sleep well because it was a pretty tough week in terms of who we've played and what we've put into it. "
Robinson has been involved in every Premier League match this season bar the game at Chelsea, which he missed through suspension.
Nine points from safety – barring a bigger than expected second financial fair play points deduction for Everton – with seven games to play, the Blades are highly unlikely to avoid relegation this season but three draws from their last four games has built some positive momentum worth building with next season firmly in mind.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.