Chris Wilder reveals pride - but also issues a warning to his Sheffield United players after loss to Liverpool, plus anger at one decision
The first game of his second spell in charge of his boyhood club did not deliver the result he wanted as a 37th-minute header from Virgil van Dijk and a late goal from Dominik Szoboszlai enabled the Merseysiders to seal matters.
But not without a fight as relegation-threatened United, wretched in two desperate defeats to Burnley and Bournemouth produced a more improved, intense and front-foot performance - in the best traditions of a Wilder side.
Wilder, whose side host Brentford on Saturday, said: “I'm proud of the performance but it can't be a one-off, we can't just have the bounce of the new manager.
"That has to be the approach and attitude now. If you connect with these supporters like they did today, they will lift it and get behind it.
"We asked the question of Liverpool, we made it a difficult game and I'm a little disappointed we've not got a result out of it.
"I'm biased, of course I am, but the performance was a decent one.
"We knew Liverpool would have the majority of the play and Wes has made an incredible save, but I don't think it was one-way traffic.
“We needed to be a little calmer in possession but we made it a competitive game which is what I wanted the boys to produce.
"I wanted us to be good. We were disappointed first half because we didn't show that composure and calmness but we had two or three counter-attacks as well.
"The players took on the information we wanted them to, we wanted to play further up the pitch, knowing that one ball can do you.
"It was a little bit of a risk but it allowed us to be compact. When you play deep against Liverpool they'll just pop it around you.”
Both goals came with an element of controversy. A VAR check upheld Van Dijk’s opener, with Anel Ahmedhodzic having gone down in the build-up.
The late clinching goal from Szoboszlai also saw technology called for, with what looked to be a foul on Jayden Bogle by Darwin Nunez being ignored.
Wilder, whose side had a big late penalty appeal with the score at 1-0 to Liverpool when James McAtee went down under pressure from Ibrahima Konate, commented: “I thought the tackle on Jayden Bogle that led to the second goal, the boy (Nunez) is on a yellow.
"He's wrapped his legs around Jayden and I'm delighted he's not got injured.
"With Konate.. it doesn't take a lot to push McAtee over but he's pushed him over in the box.”