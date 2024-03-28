Fulham are the visitors to Bramall Lane, where the Blades have conceded 21 goals in losing their last four games, and have not scored in the most recent three.

The Blades have had three weeks without a game, during which time manager Chris Wilder has been planning for the long-term after visiting owner Prince Abdullah in Saudi Arabia, but he is also focused on more immediate matters.

"You've got to address it and look at it from a coaching staff and a manager's point of view going into these last 10 games," said Wilder.

PRIDE: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

"If we continue the way we have done over the last four or five games at home we're going to have no chance, it's as simple as that.

"It's about being defensively tight, (having a good) shape about the team, not giving anything away cheaply, making good decisions, having a desire to keep the ball out of the back of the net and from a mentality point of view of we do we go two, three or four like we've had done at home. It's really disappointing.

"We're not used to that here at Bramall Lane. It has been an incredible place to pick up points.

"We're going to have to have positive results from the last 10 games to give ourselves any sort of opportunity of getting the results we want. From a tactical point of view how do we go about? From a physical and mentality point of view, how do we go about it as well?

"All of those things have been discussed over the last two weeks. Of course your away form is huge but home is where the bulk of your points are picked up and where the majority of your supporters watch you and want to get behind you.

"We've certainly got to give them something to shout about because we've let them down more than we've let ourselves down over the last three or four games."

George Baldock is "touch and go" to after picking up a calf injury in their last match, a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on March 9 before the FA Cup quarter-finals and the international break.

Cameron Archer is close to returning, according to Wilder.

"He's a nearly, Anis Slimane's a nearly as well," he said. "Those were the main two we thought would be back available.

"I'm not going to give anything away because nobody gives anything to us cheaply.

"They're not going to be a million miles off.