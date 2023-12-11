Chris Wilder says Sheffield United must build a reputation as a temporary home for the country's best emerging talent to maximise their potential.

In only his second game back in charge of his boyhood club, Wilder inspired the commitment and determination needed to claim a first clean sheet of the season.

But it was a moment of magic from Manchester City's James McAtee, curling a brilliant goal, which turned it into three points.

McAtee is on a second loan, following in the recent footsteps of Dean Henderson (from Manchester United), Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers) and Tommy Doyle (Manchester City).

The Blades have brought through their own young players, handing Sydie Peck a debut on Saturday and asking Andre Brooks to follow up his first Premier League start on Wednesday with another, but a club with their budget needs to look to the loan market too, says Wilder.

"It's crucial and it's something from 2016 we've looked at," he said. "Paul (Heckingbottom, his predecessor) did in terms of Gibbs-White, and Doyle and McAtee last year and we did with Deano.

"It's a great place for young players to come and learn the trade.

"We know there's bigger clubs out there but for them big boys to trust us, know that we'll treat them right, work with them and try and add to their experience of playing football and be better players when they go back is important.

CLASS: James McAtee's goal made the difference in Sheffield United's second win of the season, against Brentford in the Premier League

"We have to be that football club that allows us to go and look at that market because it's an important market for you."

Goalkeeper Henderson graduated to the England team after two years on loan at Bramall Lane, from 2018 to 2020, and it would be a surprise if Gibbs-White – who moved to Nottingham Forest for a deal worth up to £42m on the back of his 2021-22 in South Yorkshire – and McAtee do not do likewise.

Wilder believes the work he and Heckingbottom have done to create a challenging but supportive environment for raw talent is essential.

"Pep (Guardiola, Manchester City's manager) will be watching Saturday's game," he said. "They'll understand their stats and whatever. They're diligent in their work.

"Clubs like Manchester City and Manchester United and other top clubs are interested in sending their best (young) players to us and we look after them the right way.

"McAtee's a player and it's been a difficult first few months for him here so I'm delighted for him and delighted for the team."

Wilder spoke about the unity at the club, clearly reinvigorated by the return of one of their most successful managers, and its importance to the win.

"I think you saw it afterwards, everybody was on the pitch – (Oli) McBurnie and the club captain John Egan, George Baldock and Tom Davies," he said proudly. "It's a tight group, that's one of the things I've been impressed with.

"I've talked at length about the connection with the supporters and the push those supporters gave the players at the end was really important because it's been tough and when you get into the last five minutes and you don't know whether to stick or twist, they stepped into it. When Brentford had chances we were brave and bold enough to repel them."

His only real complaint was that Frank Onyeka was only booked for a studs-up challenge on Vinicius Souza, fortunately able to complete the game despite the 29th-minute tackle.

"I just don't get it," said Wilder. "I didn't get decisions on Wednesday night and I didn't get that one, and I know they go and slow it down and this, that and the other.