Chris Wilder admits Sheffield United's last four games of 2023 could have a big bearing on the transfer budget he starts 2024 with.

Wilder has spoken to the board about the approach in January, which extends beyond transfers to tying down others – be they young, recently-emerged talents like Andre Brooks or senior professionals whose deals run out next summer.

And if the number of established players whose contracts are due to expire prompts an exodus, the Blades manager says he will have no issue rebuilding the side.

Of more immediate concern is staying in the Premier League.

The Blades end 2023 with three daunting away games – against Chelsea, in-form Aston Villa and treble winners Manchester City – and a huge Bramall Lane match against relegation rivals Luton Town.

Wilder believes if the team engenders realistic hopes of survival, the board might be willing to give him extra transfer funds to push for it.

"We talked about my quick assessment of the squad – what we need to do,” he said of the meeting. “Maybe some players might be surplus or there might be position-specific areas we might bring in, we talked about players' contracts in January, tying the younger players down which is really key.

"We had a glimpse into what might happen at the end of the season but it was a real positive meeting on the back of two positive performances which give everyone life and belief. I'm delighted we've done that to give me a little bit of a stronger hand.

POSITIVITY: Chris Wilder has given Sheffield United encouragement in his first two matches back at the club as manager

"If we don't come away from these games with the points we want we might have to keep our powder dry but if we're in touching distance and the people above see belief and life and fight I'm sure they'll do whatever they can to back it."

John Egan, Oli McBurnie, Jayden Bogle, George Baldock, Max Lowe, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Ben Osborn, Ismaila Coulibaly, Daniel Jebbison, Wes Foderingham, Adam Davies and Chris Basham are out of contract next summer, something Wilder's predecessor Paul Heckingbottom was uncomfortable with.

With Luke Thomas, James McAtee and Yasser Larucci on loan and a clause in Cameron Archer's deal that would see him return to Aston Villa if the Blades are relegated, a big overhaul could be looming.

"That's not a concern to me at all," insisted Wilder. "If I have to bring 15 players in, I have to do it. There's a reason why they haven't signed the contracts – they might have been offered something somewhere else, it might be I don't think these boys can take us forward.

WELCOME RETURN: Rhys Norrington-Davies has finally began training outside again after the injury he suffered playing for Sheffield United at Coventry City in October 2022

"In an ideal world we'd not like as many players out of contract but it is still an incredibly attractive place to come and play football whether you're a boy coming through the academy, a young player on loan, a mid- or seasoned senior pro. Nights like Wednesday night (against Liverpool), days like Saturday afternoon (when they beat Brentford) are an easy sell for me."

Wilder confirmed the fit-again Ben Osborn will be involved at Chelsea on Saturday, and Oli McBurnie and George Baldock should be available again.