Chris Wilder says Tottenham Hotspur show why Sheffield United cannot afford to stand still

Sheffield United visit Tottenham Hotspur's high-tech new stadium on Saturday, and Chris Wilder says it shows why no Premier League club can afford to stand still.

Spurs opened a stadium last season that is the envy of the world whilst building a formidable squad on the field.

Wilder wants the Blades to show the same progressive attitude, which probably extends to being January transfer window.

“I made a poor decision on the way back from West Ham and we got stuck in traffic so I saw the ground for a long time, this big spaceship,” said Wilder.

“It just shows the level of the division in terms of the improvements you have to make.

“We'll be up against some very high-quality players.

“White Hart Lane was a fabulous ground but it just shows what teams need to do to progress, whether it's stadia or the quality of players. It shows you what a progressive league it is. Clubs can't stand still and we aren't in that bracket.”

And it is not just about infrastructure. Spurs were runners-up in last season's Champions League.

“You can see the strength of the Premier League by the fact that two of its teams were in the Champions League final and the favourites (Manchester City) didn't even qualify,” said Wilder.

“Spurs have got a really good group and a top manager and they can't fail with the amount of quality they've got.”

The Blades are sixth in the Premier League, above Spurs, after an impressive start to the season, but Wilder warned they cannot stand still either.

“There's a number of players we're looking at in terms of improving their contracts but there will be a ceiling,” he warned.

“A couple of weeks ago na player who couldn't get into Arsenal's 18 was earning more than my entire squad but of course we've got a good group with the likes of Enda Stevens, John (Lundstram), Flecky (John Fleck), George (Baldock), John Egan and we're always looking to their contracts, and to January as well because I think it's really important the club doesn't stand still.

“We're delighted with the position we're in but I've been in the game long enough to realise we're only a couple of points above the relegation zone.

“It's been a decent start but I'm not going to get carried away and that changing room won't.”