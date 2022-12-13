Chris Wilder sounds January warning to Sheffield United over Iliman Ndiaye and Anel Ahmedhodzic

Former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder reckons key Blades duo Iliman Ndiaye and Anel Ahmedhodzic will have some suitors in the transfer window next month.

Ndiaye recently featured for Senegal at the World Cup in Qatar, starting two games as the African champions reached the last 16. He returned to the Blades line-up on Saturday and provided a brilliant assist for Billy Sharp in the 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town.

That took his goal involvements for the Championship season to 12, with nine goals and three assists in what has been a stand-out campaign for the French-born player.

Ndiaye is contracted at Bramall Lane until the summer of 2024 but Wilder, who guided United into the Premier League during his tenure, believes the forward, along with key centre-back Ahmedhodzic, could be the subject of interest from other clubs in the transfer window.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Iliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and Queens Park Rangers at Bramall Lane on October 04, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

He broke into the first team under Paul Heckingbottom last term with Wilder admitting he was reluctant to give the player more of a chance in the Premier League during the 2020-21 season due to the poor form of the Blades as they were relegated.

“Iliman Ndiaye has been incredible. His sort of breakthrough year was last year. That will be another situation for Sheffield United to deal with,” said Wilder on League of 72.

"I don’t think Burnley will have that situation but Watford, Sheffield United and Blackburn will have that situation in January with Iliman and with Anel as well.

“He’s been incredible. He came from Boreham Wood – it was some great work by the recruitment guys at Sheffield United and we had him training with the first team.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Middlesborough manager Chris Wilder looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Middlesbrough at Bet365 Stadium on August 17, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"From my point of view, training with proper players and first team players, Iliman had that. It was hard to put him in cos we were getting beat every week and you have to question whether you scar that player.

“He’s taken massive strides forward and there’s no doubt that will be a situation Sheffield United will have to deal with in January.”

Bosnian international Ahmedhodzic was wanted by the Blades last January but the club had to wait until the summer to get their man. He has four goals as well as two assists in the Championship, alongside a number of dominant performances in the heart of the United defence.

