Chris Wilder tells Premier League: Don't let uncertainty go beyond end of season as Everton' succeed in FFP appeal

The Blades are now 11, rather than eight, points from safety after Everton's punishment for losing more than £125m between 2019 and 2022 was reduced.

But they and 17th-placed Nottingham Forest have also been charged with exceeding the maximum £105m losses for 2020-2023.

Those cases must be heard by an independent commission by April 8, but the deadline for appeals to be adjudicated on is May 24, five days after the season finishes.

Wilder thinks the final day of the Premier League campaign should be the deadline.

"It needs to be because nobody wants to be dealing with this sort of confusion, nobody knowing what's happening," said the manager of the team bottom of the table.

"The league table should be the league table, nobody's looking for team to be deducted points, for going into administration or financial fair play.

"We want that league table as it is, no stars or asterisks next to anybody, and hopefully that will be the case next season.

APPEAL: Evertonb's punishment has been reduced

"We want a quick solution to all this for everybody's sake so everybody knows where they're at and what they're dealing with."

Everton, who admitted the breach, say they are "satisfied" with the reduction.

They appealed, citing nine "legal errors", two of which were upheld by a three-person appeal board.

The Premier League said the commission was "wrong" to punish Everton for being "less than frank" over what it told the league about the debts to pay for a new stadium.

The appeal board said a six-point sanction was "broadly in line" with Football League guidelines used to dock Sheffield Wednesday six points in 2020.

Having been Northampton Town manager during a financial crisis, Wilder sees a value in financial fair play rules, or as the Premier League call theirs, profit and sustainability rules.

"You don't want to see it but if it does happen, it happens, and I don't think there's anyone else to blame apart from the clubs who don't get it right or adhere to the rules," he said. "Nobody wants it, though.

"I do get both sides. You get what happens over the pond in MLS or NFL and you're off a level playing field and people talk about coaching and recruitment and one club at the bottom the next year can find themselves winning things. This is the way it's been in this country for a very long time.

"It's a sorry state of affairs when clubs do go down that road and have to pay a price when eventually the spending comes to an end.

"It's not the players or the manager at the time that get punished, it's the football club and the people working in the office for 20 years that loses their job and the people who have followed a football club for 40 or 50 years and then don't have a football club to follow. There has to be protection somewhere along the lines.

"It's a really difficult one to judge but you don't want clubs going out of business, going into administration or liquidation.