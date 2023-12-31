Chris Wilder reflected on an encouraging first phase of his return to Premier League football and promised Sheffield United will improve in the second half of the season.

But in his post-match debrief, Wilder reflected on the six games he has overseen since returning in December, and the spirit shown in limiting City to four shots on target fed into the narrative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His side are at Gillingham in the FA Cup on Saturday but a winter break means they do not play again in the Premier League until January 21, by when he hopes to have at least started shuffling his pack in the transfer window.

"If you asked every Sheffield United supporter over the last six games what they would have taken, it is that the team has fight in them," said Wilder after four points from that sequence.

"We did a bit in the morning about the journey of players, where they started. We talked about Alfreton and Buxton, Knilly (Alan Knill) had Farsley Celtic, Wes (Foderingham) Crawley, Jack Lester Walsall at home, George (Baldock) Doncaster away and Oli Mac (McBurnie) a Bradford game.

"I enjoyed watching my team. These are great experiences for the young players, (Will) Osula running up against (Manuel) Akanji and Nathan Ake, Andre Brooks a Sheffield boy up against one of his heroes in Kyle Walker."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If a game against the world champions could be written off, the Blades need to pick up points in the last 18 of the league season, with a seven-point gap to close.

PRIDE: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder at full-time on Saturday