Chris Wilder tells Sheffield United: 'We chucked it away' after 3-2 defeat to Luton Town

Chris Wilder told his Sheffield United players they had "chucked away" victory for the second time in a matter of days when they lost 3-2 at home to Luton Town.

The Blades had been 1-0 up deep into stoppage time at Villa Park on Friday before the hosts snatched a 1-1 draw, and had come from 1-0 down to lead 2-1, but scored two own goals in five minutes.

It was not the fact Jack Robinson and Anis Slimane put through their own net, but the manner of the goals which infuriated the manager.

"We chucked it away," he fumed.

"Don't take this as a dig against our opponents but there'll be a lot talked about character, getting yourself back in the game, great effort and never-say-die attitude but it's nowt to do with that, it was about our attitude to defending. It cost us on Friday and it's cost us again.

"Be up the pitch, out the box, be compact in our shape. It's an attitude to defending. I'd be saying the same if I was manager at any level.

"The first one's a poor goal, we've left Gus Hamer out on the left. I don't really know how the build-up's happened but he needs help.

"If you don't stop the cross and you're stood inside the six-yard box, which is absolutely ridiculous, things like that are going to happen.

"It's not unlucky it comes off Jack Robinson's head because it easily could have gone in off one of their boys and the third, it's just a ball thrown into the middle of the box and poor defending.

"We switched off definitely for the third goal – nobody ever should be allowed to throw a ball into the heart of your box with 10 minutes to go.

"The second goal and the goal at Villa are an attitude. I don't know if it's because of the situation we're in and the goals the club's conceded.

"I really don't give a monkey's how they feel, they're professional footballers, it's up to them to get themselves back.

"I've been unbelievably complimentary about that because they deserve that.

"They have to say, 'Okay, my manager's had a bit of a nip, we've got to show we can individually and collectively cut these out.'"