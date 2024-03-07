Chris Wilder thanks departing Paul Mitchell - 'front and centre' of Sheffield United's rise up the divisions

"Personal reasons" were given for the head of recruitment's departure ahead of the expiration of his contract this summer.

Sheffield-born Mitchell was appointed shortly after Wilder began his first spell as manager in 2016 and behind some low-cost but crucial signings on the journey from League One to ninth in the 2019-20 Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Blades are now looking to reshape the recruitment department and a squad insufficiently refreshed since the high point of Wilder's time, thanks largely to a lack of funds for Mitchell to work with.

He goes with the thanks of Wilder, who left the club in 2021 but returned for a second spell as manager in December.

"He's been a fabulous servant to the football club," said Wilder. "He's been here a long time and played a major part in a lot of the good things that have happened in the last seven or eight years. I wish him all the best.

"We've changed our approach to the transfer market as we became a Premier League club.

TRIBUTE: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, who reaped the benefit of Paul Mitchell's talent-spotting

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even now, you look at the likes of Gus (Hamer) and Vini (Souza), and the numbers we paid for them. But when we set the ball rolling and you see the service those players gave, for the minimal amount we paid, was great.

“Paul was front and centre of that so I thank him for his efforts."

Impending relegation and Wilder's re-appointment have led to a rethink about how things are done at Bramall Lane.

"We'll have to refresh that department and improve it," said Wilder. "It's getting more and more important.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There could be a more sudden on-field revamp for Saturday's Premier League game at Bournemouth after the 6-0 loss to Arsenal.

"This is the biggest test I’ve had," he added. "We have to look at the issues and do our best to solve them. There could be changes. I don’t want selfish players and I don’t want victims.