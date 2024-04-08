Chris Wilder wants Sheffield United team player back for another season

The versatile Osborn was part of an excellent midfield performance in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Chelsea.The roles he plays means Osborn seldom gets any plaudits, but manager Wilder is fully aware of his value, which is why he does not plan to allow him to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.The Blades manager reveals it contains an option he plans to exercise."He's the water carrier, isn't he?" said Wilder. "He's brilliant."I'm not so sure why he thinks he can beat the Chelsea goalkeeper off his right peg, leaning back, in the 98th minute... he thinks he can stick it in the top corner."But yet again he's one that gives us everything and one we'll be looking at, he's been excellent since I've came in. I know what he's about, he's a team player."If he plays, he plays and if not he gives his best. Those are the players that are really invaluable to have around the place and do a job, wherever it is."We've got two left-backs out injured so we're asking Auston (Trusty, a centre-back) to do a job for us, but we know Ben can do a job in the middle of the park (as well as as a left-sided defender) and his knowledge and understanding of the game was really good. I thought he was excellent in there with the three of them."We've spoken to Ben about extending, he's got an option on his contract and he's one we would love to work with next year."