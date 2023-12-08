Chris Wilder will be looking for Sheffield United to step up from producing a performance to points when Brentford are at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Only appointed as manager for a second time the previous day, the emphasis against Liverpool on Wednesday had to be on showing the fight that was so badly missing in Paul Heckingbottom's final two matches in charge, against Bournemouth and Burnley.

Wilder got that, and the appreciation of the fans, despite a 2-0 scoreline.

But a team in the Blades' perilous position needs to pick up points wherever they can – they need to double their five-point tally to catch up 17th-placed Everton.

Brentford have picked up many a result since returning to the Premier League by being underestimated but a home game against Thomas Frank's side is one to target.

"One of the things we did talk about (after Liverpool) is now changing tack," said Wilder. "I needed a performance (against Liverpool) but now we're in to win and you have to win to get this stage as a player, a coach and a manager.

"From my point of view for the relative success we've all had, we've had have to have a winning mentality so now can we produce the kind of performance we did on Wednesday night but now we need to get a result as well to back that performance up.

"I don't like losing, we didn't accept defeat pretty easily.

DEMANDS: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

"I believe on another night with a few things I believe should have gone our way we possibly would or could have got a result, still understanding that Liverpool have got a fabulous team and a team that's got an awful lot of admiration from myself and the football club."

Wilder must get more out of the same squad, minus the suspended Oliver Norwood, who was a substitute in midweek.

"We've got Ollie Norwood out through suspension, Oli Mac (McBurnie)'s still out through suspension, there's a couple of players that took bumps and bruises on Wednesday night that we'll make late calls on but it's a squad game," he said.

