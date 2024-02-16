The Blades are at home to Brighton and Hove Albion, who under Roberto de Zerbi have made an art-form of luring teams onto them and hitting them on the counter-attack.

So whilst Wilder is all in favour of what outgoing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp once famously called "heavy metal football", his team will have to turn down the volume in the Premier League encounter, a repeat of last month's FA Cup tie which the Seagulls won 5-2.

"The knowledge of the crowd is incredibly important on Sunday, and their approach to it," said Wilder, whose side are looking to build on a their first away win of the season in the Premier League, at Luton Town the previous weekend.

"I could set the team up to go after Brighton, full press, man for man, we're going to get after you and stand on the halfway line… And I know what's going to happen because of the way they play, the way they move the ball. They want the game, that's the game they want.

"What we didn't do in the first game is you have to get your gameplan right and you are patient. That doesn't mean be passive. Be competitive and aggressive, hopefully break it up and have the ability to make chances. No doubt in that game we did.

"And then (we have to) be clinical and put it to bed.

"Hopefully the supporters understand that.

BALANCE: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

"Every team in the country will have that feelings about it. But it has to be in the right areas at the right time and if we get that right, if we're spot on and clinical, hopefully we might get the right result.

"We all want to see what Jurgen calls heavy metal football, that's why they (Liverpool) are possibly the most talked-about side in the Premier League. We all want to aspire to that and I'd love to see my team go out and play like that, but they've had the opportunity to build that football club for an enormous number of years.

"We have to be realistic, we're in the Premier League. It's not defeatist or negative. You'd totally love to see that but you understand what can happen. The biggest thing is come four o'clock on Sunday afternoon, that we got the result that represents a really good performance in and out of possession."

The Blades will be without left-back Norrington-Davies, who suffered a hamstring injury at Kenilworth Road, but hope to have one or both of Oli McBurnie and Ben Brereton Diaz back.

"It was a disappointing one with Rhys Norrington-Davies, we're waiting on another opinion regarding him but I don't think that will come back to us in the next couple of weeks," said Wilder.

"There's a couple of bumps and bruises we'll assess and I'll keep under wraps.

"We've had a couple of setbacks recently, the likes of Oli McBurnie and Ben, so finger's crossed we can get one or two back for Sunday and that will make us a little bit stronger and give us a better opportunity of getting a result."