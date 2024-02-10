Chris Wilder watches Sheffield United's first league away win of the season and says 'It's been a long time coming'

The Blades battled their way to a 3-1 victory which required them to roll their sleeves up against a Luton Town team who had more of the ball, but could not match their ruthlessness.

Their manager said he could see the steel coming on the training ground this week.

Goals for Cameron Archer and Vinicius Souza had a lot to do with each man's desire to score, and James McAtee slotted a penalty inbetween.

Luton tested the visitors with a spot kick of their own, from Carlton Morris to reduce the lead to 2-1.

"It's been a long time coming," Wilder said of his side's first Premier League win of the season, "it shouldn't be February.

"The club have come close on quite a number of occasions before me and even in our time – the Villa (away) game comes to mind.

"It's been a difficult week and I don't think they would have expected it to be any different in terms of the message and the attitude.

PRIDE: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder,

"It's going to be there for a while, that (Villa 5-0) result/performance and the whole feel of it so hopefully we can use that.

"There's no hiding place, I have to own it. What do you do? You work a little bit harder, tune in a little bit more to your week's work, you deliver a bit more in training sessions, which they have done right the way through the week, and I believe sometimes you feel it as a manager, a steely attitude and desire to go a little way to putting what went wrong last week right."

Luton manager Rob Edwards saw his side have 75 per cent of the ball almost the same proportion of the shots, but had to admit the Blades were more ruthless.

"It was a tough day for us," he reflected. "We made a couple of errors that were really, really costly.

"It doesn't matter how much of the ball you have, it's what you do with it."

Edwards claimed neither penalty – both for handballs, both belatedly given after referee Chrisd Kavanagh consulted the pitchside monitor – should have been given. Wilder said he had not seen either back.