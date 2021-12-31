Chris Wilder's first return to Sheffield United in doubt due to Covid issues at Middlesbrough

Boro - who took the field on Wednesday night at Blackpool - posted a large number of positive tests on Thursday and more tests are set to take place on Friday morning.

As it stands, the game is still on - with pre-match press conferences scheduled to take place later today, with Boro in discussions with the EFL.

Postponement of the game would represent a fresh blow for the Blades, who have been inactive since taking the field at Fulham on December 20, while they have not played at home since December 28.

Bramall Lane.

Covid issues at QPR resulted in the postponement of their scheduled trip to Sheffield on December 13, while the Blades' scheduled home game with Yorkshire rivals Hull City on Wednesday was called off due to coronavirus problems within the Tigers squad..