Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder, now manager at Middlesbrough.

Boro chief Wilder saw his side comprehensively outplayed on his first return to Bramall Lane in midweek with the Blades - despite being without several players including Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick, Enda Stevens and Chris Basham - producing their best performance of the season with a sparkling 4-1 victory.

It saw United leapfrog Boro into the play-off spots as the Teessiders suffered their third successive loss on the road, with Wilder's side being without an away league victory in five matches so far in 2021.

Boro head to another top-six rival in Millwall on Saturday before visiting Birmingham City on Tuesday night.

United, unbeaten on home soil and strong since Heckingbottom replaced Slavisa Jokanovic in late November, have progressed from mid-table to firm top-six candidates under the watch of the ex-Leeds and Barnsley chief, who initially took over on a caretaker basis when Wilder left United last March.

Wilder, very critical of his side's display on Tuesday, said: "I thought Sheffield United were excellent on the night and outstanding.

"I know people in that area and they said that was far and away their best performance for over a year.

"You saw the quality they have got and I obviously know Paul and he is a smart guy and a good coach and good manager and has experienced people around him.

"I think if maybe Paul had been in charge at the start of the season that would have been pushing Fulham to get out of the division.

"We were beaten by a better side in all departments, but I expect a lot more from our point of view and a lot more of a closer game and I thought we were miles off.