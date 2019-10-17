Continuity is reaping its rewards for Sheffield United, says manager Chris Wilder

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder believes that continuity in selection is reaping its rewards for his Blades side.

Wilder's troops return to action after the second international break with a marquee home engagement with Arsenal in front of the TV cameras on Monday evening - after reflecting on a positive first couple of months back in the top-flight.

United's current defensive statistics are the joint second-best in the Premier League, with only runaway leaders Liverpool having conceded fewer goals.

Eight Blades have currently started every game, including the 'back six' of Dean Henderson, George Baldock, Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack O'Connell and Enda Stevens, alongside Oli Norwood and John Lundstram.

Wilder said: "I believe in stability, especially from the back.

"The midfield three have done extremely well. (Luke) Freeman played early in the season as well and there is continuity in there.

"It is at the top of the pitch where I have made changes. I am not so sure it is trying to find partnerships, they have worked trying to find individual moments and it has been picking for the right game.

"Some might say, they (strikers) need a run of games and I understand that.

"But they are paid to link play and give us attitbutes that make us a decent team. When chances come around we have to make sure we’re more clinical at the top of the pitch.

"I have analysed the first eight games. There are certain things we can do better from a shape and team point of view.

"But I don’t think there has been an awful lot wrong with performances. But the final bits are the most difficult parts of game.

"We need to be more clinical and cut out the mistakes."