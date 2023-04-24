Daniel Jebbison forgiven as Sheffield United and George Baldock turn attention to winning promotion to Premier League

George Baldock says Sheffield United will be honest in admitting their shortcomings in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final but there will be no finger-pointing after a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Although Pep Guardiola’s side were undoubtedly worthy winners, their Championship opponents did help them on their way at Wembley with Daniel Jebbison’s sloppy first-half penalty, then Max Lowe being caught in possession on the hour for the second goal of Riyad Mahrez’s hat-trick.

And whilst manager Paul Heckingbottom admitted his players must learn their lessons as they strive to improve, the Blades were never deluding themselves that a City win was always the most likely result, which should soften the reflections.

“I’m sure we’ll analyse it just to get better,” said defender Baldock. “There’ll be no finger-pointing whatsoever because we know we’re up against tough opposition but that’s the level we want to get to.

Manchester City's English midfielder Jack Grealish (R) crosses past Sheffield United's English defender George Baldock during the English FA Cup semi-final (Picture: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

“We want to compete with Premier League opposition and although they’re the top of the tree in terms of quality in the Premier League, we need to step up and get better if we want to compete.

“There were things we can probably do better on the ball but it’s extremely hard because you’re chasing players, you’re getting in positions with your body that are draining on your legs to stop them from playing.

“It’s just taking those moments and unfortunately we couldn’t do it.

“We made a couple of mistakes.”

Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison (R) vies with Manchester City's Swiss defender Manuel Akanji during the English FA Cup semi-final. Jebbison would later give away a penalty (Picture: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

The lessons are important because on Wednesday the Blades hope to secure their place in next season’s Premier League with victory at home to West Bromwich Albion.

So rather than damage the confidence of 19-year-old striker Jebbison, the squad will look to lift his spirits.

“I said to Jebbison I’ve been in that position so many times as a young defender where the ball’s bouncing around in the penalty area and one manager said to me when you have your head down in the box, just don’t swipe at it, try and nudge it out of the way,” commented Baldock. “These are clever footballers, I’m sure Bernardo Silva can see that coming a mile off. Straight after it a few of us went up to Jebbison and said, ‘Just leave it.’

“I think he’d get an absolute rollicking, any of us would, if we just walked and let a runner go off but it wasn’t, it was a genuine attempt to clear the ball when he was back defending and it was just one of them.

