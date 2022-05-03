David Brooks: Ex-Sheffield United midfielder undergoes successful cancer treatment as he plans to resume his Bournemouth career

The 24-year-old who joined Bournemouth in 2018 was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma last autumn. He has been undergoing treatment since and revealed on Tuesday that it had been a success.

He now plans to return to fitness and is aiming to get back on the pitch next season.

"It has been a few months since my last update and in that time I have thankfully completed my cancer treatment," he posted on social media.

"I would like to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible medical staff for their amazing work and support throughout the process.

"Last week I met with my specialist having reviewed my final test results. I am delighted to say the treatment was successful and I can now say that I have been given the all clear and am now cancer free.

"Those words feel incredible to say and I am so thankful for all of your messages and good wishes, these really helped me through the tough times.

"I am so excited to start the journey back to full fitness and continuing my football career.

DAVID BROOKS: Has recovered from cancer and now plans to resume his career. Picture: Getty Images.

"The lads at Bournemouth have had an excellent season so far and I am looking forward to being back at The Vitality to cheer the team on as we head into the most important fixtures of the season.

"I am determined to work my hardest over the months ahead and I can't wait to be back out there and playing in front of you on the pitch in the not so distant future. Thank you again."

Warrington-born Brooks joined Bournemouth from the Blades in July 2018 in a £12m deal after bursting onto the scene in outstanding fashion at Bramall Lane.

The midfielder made an immediate impression in the Premier League with the Cherries, scoring seven goals in 2018-19. He was nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award which was eventually won by Raheem Sterling.

OUTPOURING OF SUPPORT: Huddersfield Town players show their support shortly after Brooks's diagnosis. Picture: Getty Images.

Brooks missed much of the 2019-20 season with an ankle injury - in a season which ended in relegation from the Dorset outfit. He was subsequently linked with a return to Bramall Lane, but stayed on the south coast.

Brooks started his career at Manchester City before switching to the Blades academy in 2014 and signed professional forms with the club in March 2015. He spent a short loan spell at Halifax in August 2015 and made his United debut in an EFL Trophy tie 12 months later.