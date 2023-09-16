All Sections
Defenders score highly in Sheffield United player ratings, but are denied the reward they want

Two goals deep into stoppage time cost Sheffield United three points at Tottenham Hotspur.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 16th Sep 2023, 17:42 BST

On the balance of play it was certainly deserved but it was harsh on a wonderfully-committed defensive performance, as reflected by the player ratings.

Wes Foderingham – made some very good saves at times but his efforts to slow the game down did not pay off 7

Jayden Bogle – part of an excellent defensive effort 7

Chris Basham – shackled Maddison very well but lucky to escape a penalty and lost Richarlison for the equaliser 7

Anel Ahmedhodzic – did a really good job making light of John Egan's absence from the centre of the back three 7

Jack Robinson – threw himself in the way of shots and launched the long throw Gustavo Hamer scored from 8

Luke Thomas – a really good debut from the left-back, although he looked to be tiring long before the end 8

BODY ON THE LINE: Sheffield United's Jack Robinson is fouled by Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson (left)BODY ON THE LINE: Sheffield United's Jack Robinson is fouled by Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson (left)
Gustavo Hamer – so composed to score the Blades' goal 7

Vinicius Souza – did an excellent job as the holding midfielder 7

James McAtee – barely touched the ball as the Blades struggled to get him into the game 5

Oli McBurnie – brilliant work at both ends of the field undermined by a second yellow card in stoppage time 6

Cameron Archer – like McAtee, did not see enough of the ball to make much impression 6

Substitutes:

Oliver Norwood (for McAtee, 69) – an audacious shot in a performance far more about defending well 6

Tom Davies (for Hamer, 79) – ran hard but booked for a reckless tackle 5

Auston Trusty (for Bogle, 86) – N/A

Unused substitutes: A Davies, Traore, Slimane, Larouci, Seriki.

