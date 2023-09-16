Defenders score highly in Sheffield United player ratings, but are denied the reward they want
On the balance of play it was certainly deserved but it was harsh on a wonderfully-committed defensive performance, as reflected by the player ratings.
Wes Foderingham – made some very good saves at times but his efforts to slow the game down did not pay off 7
Jayden Bogle – part of an excellent defensive effort 7
Chris Basham – shackled Maddison very well but lucky to escape a penalty and lost Richarlison for the equaliser 7
Anel Ahmedhodzic – did a really good job making light of John Egan's absence from the centre of the back three 7
Jack Robinson – threw himself in the way of shots and launched the long throw Gustavo Hamer scored from 8
Luke Thomas – a really good debut from the left-back, although he looked to be tiring long before the end 8
Gustavo Hamer – so composed to score the Blades' goal 7
Vinicius Souza – did an excellent job as the holding midfielder 7
James McAtee – barely touched the ball as the Blades struggled to get him into the game 5
Oli McBurnie – brilliant work at both ends of the field undermined by a second yellow card in stoppage time 6
Cameron Archer – like McAtee, did not see enough of the ball to make much impression 6
Substitutes:
Oliver Norwood (for McAtee, 69) – an audacious shot in a performance far more about defending well 6
Tom Davies (for Hamer, 79) – ran hard but booked for a reckless tackle 5
Auston Trusty (for Bogle, 86) – N/A
Unused substitutes: A Davies, Traore, Slimane, Larouci, Seriki.