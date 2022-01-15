Derby County 2 Sheffield United 0 - player ratings

It was a really poor performance from the Blades, whose two shots on target both came in the second half.
Wes Foderingham - hardly had anything to do but was beaten by two high-quality finishes 6
Chris Basham - a couple of good last-ditch interventions in the first half and a dribble 6
John Egan - a threat when he went up for long throw-ins but not up to his usual defensive standards 5
Jack Robinson - his long throws were a useful weapon but weak defensively 5
Sander Berge - worked hard, tracking back, but when Stuart McCall needed something extra, he was given the hook 6
Oliver Norwood - ineffectual ih midfield 5
Rhys Norrington-Davies - unable to provide much penetration down the left, finished at centre-back 5
Iliman Ndiaye - the Blades were unable to get him into the game 5
David McGoldrick - unable to provide the quality the game and his team so badly needed 5
Billy Sharp - headed his team's best chance straight at the goalkeeper 4.
Substitutes:
Rhian Brewster (for McGoldrick, 68) - had forgotten he came on 4
Conor Hourihane (for Berge, 68) - the midfield was crying out for quality but he was unable to provide it 4
Ben Osborn (for Robinson, 83) - N/A
Not used: Stevens, Burke, Eastwood, Gordon.