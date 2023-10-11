All Sections
Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann fears the worst regarding Sheffield United loan striker Louie Marsh following injury blow

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Grant McCann is bracing himself for bad news regarding Sheffield United loanee Louie Marsh, who landed awkwardly on his arm and was stretchered off in Tuesday's Papa John's Trophy loss at Mansfield Town.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 11th Oct 2023, 09:29 BST

He was taken to hospital shortly afterwards.

Marsh – on a season-long loan at Rovers - exited the fray in the first half with defender Bobby Faulkner being another injury casualty in the game at Field Mill early on.

Speaking after the match, McCann said: "I didn't envisage using two (substitutes) early on. We will have to see how Louie and Bobby are, but it is not looking good on both of them, which is our luck at the minute.

Louie Marsh in action for parent club Sheffield United during the Carabao Cup tie with Lincoln City earlier this season. Photo: Simon Bellis/SportimageLouie Marsh in action for parent club Sheffield United during the Carabao Cup tie with Lincoln City earlier this season. Photo: Simon Bellis/Sportimage
Louie Marsh in action for parent club Sheffield United during the Carabao Cup tie with Lincoln City earlier this season. Photo: Simon Bellis/Sportimage
"We wish Louie well. It doesn't look great and we will see how he is. It is not nice to see something like that on a football pitch.

"I know Louie had some of his family with him, so hopefully they are with him and supporting him at the hospital, which I am sure they will be.

"It is frustrating to see that and Bobby is not looking too well with his ankle. It's disappointing."

Faulkner's replacement Ben Close pulled a goal back for Rovers, who fell 2-0 behind in the first period.

Joe Ironside levelled on the restart with the Stags netting a late winner.

McCann, whose side welcome Sutton United in the league on Saturday, said: "It was a good, open game and I thought we played well.

"I was really pleased with what I have seen with a lot of play and chances we created. It was pleasing to see. It was a young team on the patch apart from Tommy Rowe and Lawsy (Ian Lawlor).

"It was a debut for Will Flynn and I thought he grew into the game. He had a tough task against Gale, but stuck to his guns and did well for a 17-year-old boy and scholar.

"I thought Tavonga Kuleya with his energy was excellent all night and I am really pleased for Jack Goodman as well. I thought his movement was good and on another day, he scores one or two goals.”

