Doncaster Rovers transfer news: Loan for youngster a possibility now Sheffield United's attacking arsenal is building up

Radio Sheffield say the League Two side are looking to agree a season-long loan.

Marsh has been an unused substitute for each of the Blades' first three Premier League matches, and made his senior debut as a half-time substitute in the League Cup defeat at home to Lincoln City.

But with the Blades' attacking resources slowly being strengthened in the opening weeks, his parent club may now be in a position to loan out the 19-year-old attacking midfielder or forward.

Since the Premier League season started the Blades have paid eight-figure fees for midfielder Gustavo Hamer and forward Cameron Archer, and have agreed a second season-long loan for James McAtee.

Oli McBurnie has also returned from injury.