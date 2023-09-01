All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Doncaster Rovers transfer news: Sheffield United's Louie Marsch excited to swap Premier League for EFL's basement club

Louie Marsh has enjoyed dipping his toe into the Premier League this season but now the Sheffield United youngster is ready to put in some hard yards at Doncaster Rovers.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 1st Sep 2023, 22:06 BST

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder/forward has been on the bench for all three of the Blades' first three matches back in the top-flight and made his senior debut in the League Cup on Wednesday.

But he has turned his back on that for a season-long loan at the team bottom of the Football League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s been incredible, being around a Premier League club is unbelievable," who has scored hat-tricks in his last two games for the under-21s. "Being on the bench, experiencing all the fans and other stadiums, it’s special and a great feeling.

Most Popular
LOAN MOVE: Louie Marsh has swapped Sheffield United for Doncaster RoversLOAN MOVE: Louie Marsh has swapped Sheffield United for Doncaster Rovers
LOAN MOVE: Louie Marsh has swapped Sheffield United for Doncaster Rovers

“It was a special feeling to make my debut. As soon as I came onto the pitch I knew it was a moment that I will definitely cherish my whole life.

“But I think now is the perfect time for Doncaster Rovers. Now I think I’m ready for men’s football regularly and I’m really looking forward to it."

“It’s a big change but I can’t wait and I think I’ll be up for it. It’s something I’m really looking forward to. Even last year, I was looking forward to getting out and now it’s sorted I just can’t wait to get going.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rovers' big overhaul under new manager Grant McCann raised expectations for this season and they have not gone away despite a poor start.

“I spoke to Grant and his expectations were the same as mine,” said Marsh . “It’s about pushing up there and we really want to get promoted. I think we’re capable of that with the squad that we’ve got.

“Scoring goals, assisting goals, getting on the half turn, making things happen, I think that’s what I’m capable of and hopefully the fans will see that as well.”

Related topics:Premier LeagueEFLBladesGrant McCann