Doncaster Rovers transfer news: Sheffield United's Louie Marsch excited to swap Premier League for EFL's basement club

Louie Marsh has enjoyed dipping his toe into the Premier League this season but now the Sheffield United youngster is ready to put in some hard yards at Doncaster Rovers.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder/forward has been on the bench for all three of the Blades' first three matches back in the top-flight and made his senior debut in the League Cup on Wednesday.

But he has turned his back on that for a season-long loan at the team bottom of the Football League.

“It’s been incredible, being around a Premier League club is unbelievable," who has scored hat-tricks in his last two games for the under-21s. "Being on the bench, experiencing all the fans and other stadiums, it’s special and a great feeling.

LOAN MOVE: Louie Marsh has swapped Sheffield United for Doncaster Rovers

“It was a special feeling to make my debut. As soon as I came onto the pitch I knew it was a moment that I will definitely cherish my whole life.

“But I think now is the perfect time for Doncaster Rovers. Now I think I’m ready for men’s football regularly and I’m really looking forward to it."

“It’s a big change but I can’t wait and I think I’ll be up for it. It’s something I’m really looking forward to. Even last year, I was looking forward to getting out and now it’s sorted I just can’t wait to get going.”

Rovers' big overhaul under new manager Grant McCann raised expectations for this season and they have not gone away despite a poor start.

“I spoke to Grant and his expectations were the same as mine,” said Marsh . “It’s about pushing up there and we really want to get promoted. I think we’re capable of that with the squad that we’ve got.