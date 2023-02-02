Paul Heckingbottom says he has had no conversations with potential owners of Sheffield United and does not even know who they are.

Reports on Thursday morning said an "African billionaire" was close to a £90m takeover of the Championship club.

It was later claimed Nigerian technology entrepeneur Dozy Mmobuosi is the man taking the Football League's owners and director's test, but this has not been confirmed.

Speaking to the media shortly before the name emerged, Heckingbottom said he had read the reports, but that was the full extent of his knowledge and he is happy about that as he tries to focus on the job of getting the Blades back into the Premier League.

FOCUS: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom

That is further helped by a transfer window he said his club "made the best of" with Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye unsold.

Asked about the takeover, he replied: "It's not for me to talk about and I don't know anything, I'm not fobbing it off. There's nothing I can add.

"I haven't got a clue who she is, he is, I haven't got a clue and I don't want to know. If people thought I should be involved in it, I would. My focus is the players and the staff here and trying to get results."

Heckingbottom described himself as "thankful and grateful" at the end of a transfer window where at one point it looked as though he might lose one of his key players.

With the Blades under a transfer embargo in addition to the uncertainty around the takeover, Berge was withdraw from the squad to face Wrexham on Sunday to "protect" him in case he was transferred.

"In a difficult situation I think we've got the best of it," he reflected. "It was important for me not to make a bad situation worse and I'm pleased and grateful we've kept the players.

"There was interest. I know they could have been sold, yeah. But they weren't.

"My job and the staff's job was to be ready for whatever panned out. Luckily I got the one I wanted, now it becomes irrelevant and we'll start planning for the future and that's for the club to pay the outstanding balance, whatever it is, to lift the embargo.

"It's not a distraction. It's not. If anything I think the outcome reinforces our intent and our desire that we want to achieve what we set out to and it gives us the best possible chance.

"There were no guarantees and we had to prepare for every eventuality but everyone was working towards the same thing and we've got that.

"It was a big thing for me in the window because we wanted to know and it changes by the hour. Now, there's nothing, so I'm going to forget about it, leave it to other people and we can get on with the football now."

Mmobuosi is chief executive of Tingo International Holdings, valued last year at over £7billion.

Daniel Jebbison will be suspended for Saturday's Championship game at Rotherham United after his red card at Wrexham. The Blades had considered an appeal but with no conclusive video evidence did not.

James McAtee went off injured at the Racecourse Ground, but is expected to be fit to face the Millers.

"I think he'll be all right," said Heckingbottom. "He's trained today (Thursday) although we've looked after him a little bit.

"Ciaran (Clark) and Flecky (John Fleck) are back training with us. Ciaran's fine, he's trained, but only a couple of days,

"We know he's a long way away from where he wants to be.