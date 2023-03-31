Dozy Mmobuosi's quest to take over Sheffield United is bolstered by company's financial results

DOZY MMOBUOSI'S bid to complete his takeover at Championship promotion-chasers Sheffield United has been bolstered by the publication of a full review of his company finances, independently audited by Deloitte.

It shows that the Nigerian technology billionaire has consolidated revenues of $1.15 billion, which equates to about £932 million.

Mmobuosi, whose company Tingo mobile was last year valued at $7.6 billion - £6.17 billion - is seeking to complete a reported £115million takeover at United.

The entrepreneur, with a personal fortune reportedly in excess of £5 billion, is awaiting approval from the English Football League in order to finalise the process. Mmobuosi must fulfil strict criteria regarding the governing body's owners and directors test.

Dozy Mmobuosi wants to buy Sheffield United

Speaking to a parliamentary select committee earlier this week, EFL chairperson Rick Parry told MP’s that Mmobuosi must demonstrate he not only has the funds to purchase United but also cover their running costs for at least two seasons before that is granted.

Mmobuosi’s financial report, completed in Nigeria over a two-month period by Deloitte auditors, also shows a cash balance of more than $500 million for the year ending 2022. The report shows significant revenue increases across the Tingo Group.

He has reportedly met the club's current Saudi owner Prince Abdullah in the past week.

