Euro 2020: Former Sheffield United star David Brooks hoping Wales can avoid distraction in Amsterdam

Wales' David Brooks. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Wales meet Denmark in Amsterdam – the former home of Ajax midfielder Eriksen – on Saturday, with football fans around Europe wishing the Danes well after what happened to their 29-year-old talisman.

Eriksen collapsed in Denmark’s tournament opener against Finland in Copenhagen and team doctor Morten Boesen said “he was gone” prior to being resuscitated.

Inter Milan’s former Tottenham player is now recovering at home after being discharged from hospital and was watching on TV as Denmark beat Russia 4-1 on Monday to secure a knock-out tie with Wales at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

“The whole world was watching and it wasn’t nice to see,” said former Sheffield United forward Brooks when asked about the widespread support for Denmark following Eriksen’s cardiac arrest.

“He’s got a wife and kids, but thankfully he’s back home and well.

“Everyone will be wishing him a speedy recovery, as am I.

“But you’ve just got to kind of put it to the side. We’ve just got to get on with the game of football in hand.”

Wales supporters are banned from entering Holland due to Covid-19 regulations as the United Kingdom is not on the Dutch Government’s list of safe countries.

Denmark is not on the safe list either but, for European Union and Schengen area residents, an exemption to the entry rules and the need to quarantine exists.

Danish fans can avoid quarantine in Holland by spending less than 12 hours in the country.

Brooks said: “Seeing the Denmark fans being able to travel and the Wales ones aren’t is obviously not nice for us. Some of the ‘Red Wall’ made the seven-hour journey to Baku and we’d like them there.

“But we want to make them proud back home and write our own history.

“Obviously the lads that were there last time (when Wales were semi-finalists at Euro 2016) have cemented their place in history by doing what they did.