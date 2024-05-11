Everton v Sheffield UnitedWHEN the warning siren sounds and Everton’s iconic Z-Cars theme tune kicks in ahead of kick-off at Goodison Park, Chris Wilder would be forgiven for looking across at former Sheffield United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and worrying about how his side will police him.

More especially given his depleted opinions in the centre of defence.

While there will be understandable concern on that count for Wilder - the Blades have conceded a joint Premier League record of 100 goals this season - he has wider cause for alarm when he spies Calvert-Lewin.

Wilder took his fellow Sheffielder under his wing at one of his previous clubs in Northampton Town. Ideally, he would have worked with the forward longer when he arrived at Bramall Lane, first time around as manager, in May 2016.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, whose side visit Everton in their final Premier League away game of the season on Saturday. Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

But financial circumstances dictated that Calvert Lewin, whose journey started out at Handsworth Boys Club at the age of five, would soon be sold.

The rest is history, with the Steel City lad making his name in the big name with Everton and earning senior recognition with England.

United would later cash in on the likes of David Brooks, Che Adams and Aaron Ramsdale. In the here and now, there are fears that the club will struggle to keep hold of the Blades’ big hope for the future in Ollie Arblaster - an oasis in a parched landscape in 2023-24.

Other leading players such as Gus Hamer could also be targeted in the summer window as the Blades pick up the pieces following relegation.

Wilder hopes he can retain who he wants to, but is also pragmatic. The previous sale of Calvert-Lewin and co has taught him that.

Wilder said: "There are certain players who maybe won't want to be a part of that journey as well, so we understand that and have to be smart and make sure we get value for money on those players who are going out.

"There are players we want to keep, and Gus is one of them. And Jayden (Bogle) is one of those, and Arblaster as well.

"We are in a little bit of a vulnerable position because of the finances involved in the Premier League, so I can't sit here and categorically say they're going to be here for the next five years. I just don't think that happens, and that's the case for the majority of Premier League clubs as well, never mind a team that is going to find itself in the Championship next season.”

On his reminiscences regarding Calvert-Lewin - whose mojo has returned by way of four goals in his past five outings - he continued: “When you look back, maybe I’d have liked that opportunity to have kept him, but it was a time when we had to wheel and deal and bring players in with experience.

"We had to raise some funds to bring new players in, which will possibly be the same situation as we have to do this year and juggle it about as well."

Wilder's side face a club who have had plenty thrown at them this season, more especially from the Premier League overlords.

The Toffees had a 10-point deduction reduced to six on appeal in February for PSR breaches in the three-year period to 2021-22.

Early last month, they were hit by a fresh two-point deduction for a second breach of financial rules.

This week, the Merseysiders withdrew their appeal against that sanction.

The current state of the table helps to explain why with Everton having put clear blue water between themselves and the drop zone.

It is testament to the work of Dyche, who continues to be ‘undervalued’ according to Wilder.

A good friend of Wilder’s, Dyche has coped with a fair bit in time at Goodison, although - with respect - it is not quite to the same degree as some of the experiences of the Blades chief.

In his time at Halifax and Northampton, players weren’t paid for spells. At the former, he can recall trying to find places to train and being kicked off local parks.

Wilder continued: "Without topping anything, I would say the crises I have been through at clubs have been a little bit more serious than Sean’s.

"He is a more high-profile one. What he has done – and I’d imagine what he set out to do - is deal with what he can; the players and the mood of the players and performance and attitude.