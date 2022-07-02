Ex-Barnsley goalkeeper Adam Davies signs two-year contract extension at Sheffield United

The 29-year-old, who played close to 200 games for Barnsley, joined the Blades from Stoke City in January but did not feature as Paul Heckingbottom's side reached the Championship play-offs.

Wes Foderingham, who is contracted at the Blades until the summer of 2023, kept 18 clean sheets in 32 league games as he proved a hard man to dethrone from the number one spot.

Heckingbottom said of Davies's decision to remain at Bramall Lane: “We are pleased that Davo has decided to extend his stay with us. He could have gone to other Championship clubs but he made it clear he saw his future here.

ADAM DAVIES: Has signed a two-year contract at Sheffield United. Picture: Getty Images.

“Davo re-signing means we have two really experienced goalkeepers on the books for next season and we feel that is vitally important at this level.

"Working alongside goalkeeping coach Matt Duke, we are extremely happy to have Wes and Adam in the building.”