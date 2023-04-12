All Sections
Ex-Sheffield United and Middlesbrough FC manager Chris Wilder staying at Watford after 'disrespectful' rumours quashed

WATFORD have quashed rumours that former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is reportedly at the risk of the sack - after just 36 days in charge of Championship outfit Watford.

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 12th Apr 2023, 13:09 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 14:29 BST

The 55-year-old, who was axed by Boro last autumn, was appointed manager of the Vicarage Road outfit on March 7 - in the hope of inspiring a play-off charge.

The Hornets - who have previously sacked two managers in Rob Edwards and Slaven Bilic this season - have won just once in six matches under the Yorkshireman, whose side lost at home to Huddersfield Town on Good Friday.

With five games left in their season, Watford are six points adrift of the two teams occupying the final two play-off positions in Blackburn Rovers and Millwall, with reports suggesting his position was unsafe.

Chris Wilder, pictured in his time in charge at Middlesbrough. Picture: Getty.
Chris Wilder, pictured in his time in charge at Middlesbrough. Picture: Getty.

But Watford technical director Ben Manga has confirmed that Wilder will be in charge until at least the end of the season - and has called the rumours "disrespectful".

He said: “The speculation is totally disrespectful to Chris and his staff.

“As Chris has said after recent games, we are all fully focused on ending the season strongly and pushing as hard as we can while there’s still a chance of making the Play-Offs."

Watford, in 12th place in the table, host Bristol City this weekend.

