The future of the 37-year-old, who left the Blades earlier this summer, had been the subject of much transfer speculation in the close season, with Rotherham United among those keen to sign him.

The Millers threw their hat into the ring to bring him to the club at the start of the summer, but Sharp consistently resisted their overtures – and those of other EFL clubs including Derby County – and has now finally put an end to the mini-saga regarding his next destination by deciding to start a new adventure in the US.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LA Galaxy head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney said: “Billy is an accomplished striker who brings experience, leadership and proven goal-scoring pedigree.

Former Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp, a target of Rotherham United this summer. He is set to head to the US and join LA Galaxy. Picture: Getty.

“We are pleased to add a player of Billy’s calibre to the team for the stretch run of the season.”

Sharp, who has also played for fellow Yorkshire clubs Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers, completed his medical at Galaxy on Tuesday and has signed on until the end of the MLS season, with a one-year option to stay for a further year.

Despite expressing the club’s public interest in signing Sharp, Millers boss Matt Taylor all but conceded defeat in their quest to sign him late last month.

Sharp was released by the Blades in early June, at the end of existing deal at Bramall Lane.